Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Anyone interested in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) should probably be aware that the Executive Chairman of the Board, David Hallal, recently divested US$137k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$8.01 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 0.5% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AlloVir

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Scientific Officer, Ann Leen, sold US$3.4m worth of shares at a price of US$22.75 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$7.58. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in AlloVir didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. AlloVir insiders own about US$144m worth of shares (which is 31% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At AlloVir Tell Us?

Insiders sold AlloVir shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for AlloVir (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

