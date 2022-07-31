Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

We'd be surprised if Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Jackie Clem, recently sold US$124k worth of stock at US$157 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 3.4% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-CEO & Co-Chief Investment Officer, Peter Moglia, sold US$5.2m worth of shares at a price of US$209 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$166). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Alexandria Real Estate Equities insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ARE Insider Trading Volume July 31st 2022

Does Alexandria Real Estate Equities Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Alexandria Real Estate Equities insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$273m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Alexandria Real Estate Equities Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

