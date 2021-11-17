Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Some Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP, Karen Narwold, recently sold a substantial US$996k worth of stock at a price of US$271 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 21% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Albemarle Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Executive VP Karen Narwold was not the only time they sold Albemarle shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$217 per share in a -US$2.2m sale. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$272. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 25% of Karen Narwold's holding.

Insiders in Albemarle didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ALB Insider Trading Volume November 17th 2021

I will like Albemarle better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Albemarle

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Albemarle insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$111m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Albemarle Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Albemarle stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for Albemarle that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

But note: Albemarle may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

