Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

We'd be surprised if Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Andrew Harrison, recently sold US$400k worth of stock at US$68.96 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 31% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alaska Air Group

In fact, the recent sale by Andrew Harrison was the biggest sale of Alaska Air Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$66.56. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$60k for 1.43k shares. But insiders sold 32.08k shares worth US$1.9m. In total, Alaska Air Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$59.10. It's not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares at below recent prices. Of course, the sales could be motivated for a multitude of reasons, so we shouldn't jump to conclusions. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ALK Insider Trading Volume May 5th 2021

Does Alaska Air Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Alaska Air Group insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$32m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Alaska Air Group Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Alaska Air Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Alaska Air Group you should be aware of, and 1 of these is potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

