Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Investors may wish to note that the CFO & Principal Accounting Officer of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc., Steve Valenzuela, recently netted US$65k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$73.10. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 2.6%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alarm.com Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Stephen Trundle, sold US$3.9m worth of shares at a price of US$86.55 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$70.90). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Alarm.com Holdings insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ALRM Insider Trading Volume February 7th 2022

Insider Ownership of Alarm.com Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Alarm.com Holdings insiders own 7.0% of the company, currently worth about US$248m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Alarm.com Holdings Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Alarm.com Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Alarm.com Holdings has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

