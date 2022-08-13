Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Anyone interested in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) should probably be aware that the Executive Vice President of Vegetation Management Division, Richard Raborn, recently divested US$212k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$137 each. That sale was 15% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Alamo Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Director, Ronald Robinson, sold US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$156 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$140. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Alamo Group shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ALG Insider Trading Volume August 13th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Alamo Group insiders own about US$40m worth of shares. That equates to 2.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Alamo Group Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Alamo Group, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Alamo Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Alamo Group has 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

