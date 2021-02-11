Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Anyone interested in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) should probably be aware that the Founder, Jeffrey Shealy, recently divested US$270k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$18.00 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 1.4%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Akoustis Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Jeffrey Shealy is the biggest insider sale of Akoustis Technologies shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$16.46. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 30.00k shares worth US$127k. But they sold 22.56k shares for US$302k. Jeffrey Shealy ditched 22.56k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$13.37. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:AKTS Insider Trading Volume February 12th 2021

I will like Akoustis Technologies better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 8.1% of Akoustis Technologies shares, worth about US$58m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Akoustis Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Akoustis Technologies.

Of course Akoustis Technologies may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

