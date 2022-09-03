Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL)

We'd be surprised if AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) shareholders haven't noticed that the VP of Business Development & Director, Garduno Elizondo-Mauricio, recently sold US$131k worth of stock at US$4.33 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 3.0%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AgileThought

In fact, the recent sale by Garduno Elizondo-Mauricio was the biggest sale of AgileThought shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$4.20. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqCM:AGIL Insider Trading Volume September 3rd 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of AgileThought

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 21% of AgileThought shares, worth about US$42m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AgileThought Insiders?

An insider sold AgileThought shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AgileThought. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with AgileThought and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course AgileThought may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.