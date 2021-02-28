Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

We wouldn't blame Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Rodney Gonsalves, the Principal Accounting Officer recently netted about US$621k selling shares at an average price of US$124. That sale reduced their total holding by 11% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Agilent Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Boon Hwee Koh, sold US$2.3m worth of shares at a price of US$115 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$122. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 23% of Boon Hwee Koh's stake.

In the last year Agilent Technologies insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:A Insider Trading Volume March 1st 2021

Does Agilent Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Agilent Technologies insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$102m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Agilent Technologies Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Agilent Technologies makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Agilent Technologies and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

