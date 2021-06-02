Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Anyone interested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) should probably be aware that a company insider, Padraig McDonnell, recently divested US$138k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$138 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 5.6% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Agilent Technologies

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Boon Hwee Koh, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.3m worth of shares at a price of US$115 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$137). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 23% of Boon Hwee Koh's stake.

Insiders in Agilent Technologies didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:A Insider Trading Volume June 2nd 2021

Insider Ownership of Agilent Technologies

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Agilent Technologies insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$123m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Agilent Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Agilent Technologies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Agilent Technologies is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Agilent Technologies and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

