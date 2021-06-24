Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Some Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Co-Founder & Independent Director, John Warnock, recently sold a substantial US$3.4m worth of stock at a price of US$568 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 1.4%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Adobe

Notably, that recent sale by John Warnock is the biggest insider sale of Adobe shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$574, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 1.4% of John Warnock's holding.

Insiders in Adobe didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ADBE Insider Trading Volume June 24th 2021

Insider Ownership of Adobe

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Adobe insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$725m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Adobe Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Adobe is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Adobe. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Adobe and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

