Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

We'd be surprised if Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, R. Adams, recently sold US$152k worth of stock at US$42.34 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 5.1% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Adaptive Biotechnologies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer, Harlan Robins, for US$2.8m worth of shares, at about US$40.48 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$40.42. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Adaptive Biotechnologies insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Adaptive Biotechnologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Adaptive Biotechnologies insiders own 4.7% of the company, currently worth about US$265m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Adaptive Biotechnologies Insiders?

An insider sold Adaptive Biotechnologies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Adaptive Biotechnologies. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Adaptive Biotechnologies (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

