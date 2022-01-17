Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Investors may wish to note that the CEO, Principal Accounting Officer & Director of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Adrian Rawcliffe, recently netted US$62k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$3.55. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 23%, hardly encouraging.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Adrian Rawcliffe was the biggest sale of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$3.30. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In total, Adaptimmune Therapeutics insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ADAP Insider Trading Volume January 17th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.2% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares, worth about US$6.2m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Adaptimmune Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Adaptimmune Therapeutics. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Adaptimmune Therapeutics (including 1 which can't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

