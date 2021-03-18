Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

We wouldn't blame Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Reeve Waud, the Independent Chairman & Lead Director recently netted about US$6.5m selling shares at an average price of US$59.12. That sale reduced their total holding by 17% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Acadia Healthcare Company Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Reeve Waud is the biggest insider sale of Acadia Healthcare Company shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$59.24. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 17% of Reeve Waud's holding.

Insiders in Acadia Healthcare Company didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ACHC Insider Trading Volume March 18th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Acadia Healthcare Company insiders own 1.8% of the company, worth about US$95m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Acadia Healthcare Company Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Acadia Healthcare Company stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Acadia Healthcare Company makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Acadia Healthcare Company. For example, Acadia Healthcare Company has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

