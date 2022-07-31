Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Anyone interested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) should probably be aware that a company insider, Fernando Mateus, recently divested US$268k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$109 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 14% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Abbott Laboratories

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Daniel Starks, sold US$5.0m worth of shares at a price of US$113 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$109. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Insiders in Abbott Laboratories didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ABT Insider Trading Volume July 31st 2022

I will like Abbott Laboratories better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Abbott Laboratories insiders own 0.7% of the company, currently worth about US$1.4b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Abbott Laboratories Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Abbott Laboratories makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Abbott Laboratories that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

But note: Abbott Laboratories may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

