Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

We wouldn't blame Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Roger Bird, a company insider, recently netted about US$1.2m selling shares at an average price of US$122. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 16%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Abbott Laboratories

In fact, the recent sale by Roger Bird was the biggest sale of Abbott Laboratories shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$120. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In total, Abbott Laboratories insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ABT Insider Trading Volume May 1st 2021

Does Abbott Laboratories Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Abbott Laboratories insiders own 0.7% of the company, currently worth about US$1.5b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Abbott Laboratories Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Abbott Laboratories is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Abbott Laboratories is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Abbott Laboratories you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

