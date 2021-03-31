Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

We wouldn't blame AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that David Storch, the Chairman of the Board recently netted about US$2.1m selling shares at an average price of US$42.87. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 4.7%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AAR

In fact, the recent sale by David Storch was the biggest sale of AAR shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$42.03. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year AAR insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AIR Insider Trading Volume March 31st 2021

I will like AAR better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. AAR insiders own about US$77m worth of shares. That equates to 5.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At AAR Tell Us?

Insiders sold AAR shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that AAR has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

But note: AAR may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

