Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

We'd be surprised if AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) shareholders haven't noticed that the Lead Independent Director, Paul Lackey, recently sold US$195k worth of stock at US$65.00 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 4.1%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

AAON Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Mikel Crews, for US$1.3m worth of shares, at about US$59.60 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$65.09. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 36% of Mikel Crews's holding.

AAON insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:AAON Insider Trading Volume November 14th 2020

Does AAON Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. AAON insiders own 22% of the company, currently worth about US$742m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AAON Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, AAON makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in AAON.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

