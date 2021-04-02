Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Some A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Gene Wulf, recently sold a substantial US$1.1m worth of stock at a price of US$70.00 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 15%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At A. O. Smith

The Independent Director, Paul Jones, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$52.68 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$67.87). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 18% of Paul Jones's holding.

In the last year A. O. Smith insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AOS Insider Trading Volume April 2nd 2021

Insider Ownership of A. O. Smith

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. A. O. Smith insiders own about US$116m worth of shares (which is 1.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About A. O. Smith Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought A. O. Smith stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for A. O. Smith you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

