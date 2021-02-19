Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In 8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

We'd be surprised if 8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Accounting Officer, Germaine Cota, recently sold US$277k worth of stock at US$35.88 per share. That sale was 12% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At 8x8

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Product Officer, Dejan Deklich, sold US$589k worth of shares at a price of US$29.53 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$35.55. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 26% of Dejan Deklich's holding.

Insiders in 8x8 didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:EGHT Insider Trading Volume February 19th 2021

Insider Ownership of 8x8

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. 8x8 insiders own about US$88m worth of shares. That equates to 2.3% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The 8x8 Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold 8x8 shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for 8x8 you should know about.

