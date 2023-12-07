Don’t Holiday Shop on This Day of the Week

There are various questions surrounding holiday shopping, from finding the top ways to save the most money to determining which days are the best for shopping. This is GOBankingRates spoke with experts about holiday shopping and what you need to know before you start looking for the perfect gifts for everyone on your list.

Discover: 14 Affordable Christmas Getaways Under $100 a Day

Check Out: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

Which Days of the Week Should You Avoid Doing Your Holiday Shopping?

“I typically recommend avoiding the weekends,” said Seth J. Diener of Diener Money Management. “Stores tend to be the most crowded on Fridays through Sundays, so shopping during the week is best to beat the rushes.”

If you want to avoid the stress of holiday shopping with long lines and frantic fellow customers, you may want to avoid visiting the mall during busy weekends. You may also miss out on deals when you get frustrated with the large crowds and long lines everywhere.

“In general, weekends and specific sale events may increase prices due to increased demand,” according to Marc Mezzacca, money saving expert at CouponFollow. “Consider weekdays for a more cost-effective shopping experience.”

If you can sneak away during the week, you’ll likely have a more enjoyable experience due to the smaller crowds and better deals.

See: 7 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

What Are the Best Days of the Week for Holiday Shopping?

“The best deals can often be found on weekdays rather than weekends,” shared Diener. “Many stores will offer online cyber deals and discounts midweek to incentivize shopping at less peak times. I would keep an eye out for online sales and promo codes you can use Monday through Thursday.”

If you already have your shopping list and know what you want to buy, you can track prices to see if there’s any movement.

“Keep an eye on upcoming major sale events, such as Green Monday (12/11) and Super Saturday (12/23),” Mezzacca commented. “Additionally, mid-week shopping can reveal hidden gems, as retailers often release promotions to boost mid-week sales.”

It’s essential that you explore these options, because you can land the best deals. If you still have many gifts left to purchase, these sales dates are worth marking on your calendar.

How To Save the Most Money on Holiday Shopping in General

Since we looked at the best and worst days for holiday shopping, it’s time to review the most effective savings strategies. How can you save the most money on holiday shopping?

Make a Holiday Budget

“How much can you afford to spend this year?” asked Maya Sudhakaran, head of growth and acquisition at Plynk. “Start by building out a list — and checking it twice! A cost breakdown by person and gift can minimize your risk of overspending. It can also help you to thoughtfully gift your well-earned cash in the most meaningful way.”

You’ll want to create a holiday budget based on how many people you plan on getting gifts for. You also want to set a budget to help limit impulse purchases so that you don’t end up with a higher credit card bill than anticipated in the new year.

Look at What You Spent Last Year

“I like to start by looking at what I spent last year and considering what I can afford,” said financial expert Eric Rosenberg. “If I can spend similar or less than last year, I’m in good shape. I don’t want to see my holiday spending dramatically increase from year to year.”

The ideal starting point for your holiday gift budget is reviewing how the previous year went so that you have a rough starting point to aim for. It’s helpful to have a number to aim for to break down how much you want to spend on every person on your list.

Consider Different Gift Options

“The best way to save on the holidays is to give fewer gifts and plan far ahead where you can,” Rosenberg shared. “For example, if you can meet a friend or family member for lunch or a coffee rather than giving a physical gift, you’ll likely save money while also giving the gift of your time. Making memories is much more valuable than little trinkets.”

It’s worth mentioning that you don’t have to spend a significant amount on a gift for it to be memorable. Sometimes, you can share a unique experience with someone or make something homemade.

Get Creative With Your Gifts

“If you know someone is a collector, you could find something they [would] like a lot more at a thrift shop, [rather] than buying something new online,” Rosenberg commented.

A little creativity can help you bring costs down during the holiday season. You’ll also be remembered as someone who gives thoughtful gifts.

Look Out for Deals

“Saving on holiday shopping requires a combination of savvy strategies,” Mezzacca said. “Consider buying in bulk, taking advantage of early-bird discounts and using coupon codes. Comparison shopping and opting for DIY gifts can also add a personal touch while keeping costs down.”

With comparison shopping apps and coupon codes available online, you may have more access to deals than you realized. You’ll want to double-check every purchase to ensure you get the best possible price.

Closing Thoughts

All financial experts we spoke to stressed the importance of creating a list and planning in advance for your holiday shopping.

Deiner concluded, “When it comes to saving on holiday shopping, my top tips are: make a gift list and stick to it, look for coupons/promos before purchasing, buy early to spread out costs, create a price limit for gifts and consider homemade gifts where practical. Avoid impulse purchases that can bust your budget.”

With a little bit of planning — and picking the right day to shop — you can get the perfect gifts for everyone on your list without going over your budget.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Don’t Holiday Shop on This Day of the Week

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.