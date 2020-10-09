Don’t Heed The Bearish Calls and Invest in Novavax

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is among the frontrunners in the Covid 19 vaccine race. So far, the preliminary data on its experimental vaccine NVX-CoV2373 are encouraging. It has quickly moved to the second and third phases of its trials and has enough liquidity to see it through till the end. With multiple deals in place, several manufacturing deals, and a hefty cash balance, NVAX stock is an excellent bet at this stage.

NVAX stock gained a massive 1927% during the first seven months of the year but has since slowed down in the past couple of months. Concerns surrounding the insufficiency of data from its trials are weighing the stock down. However, I feel as though investors are overly skeptical about the company. Results of the second and third trials will be published soon shedding further light on the vaccine’s effectiveness. Let’s now dive a little deeper into the company’s progress.

Promising Results so Far

So far, so good for Novavax in the development of its Covid 19 vaccine. It released the first phase of its trials in April, which demonstrated stability under various environmental conditions and immunogenicity. A month later, it secured $384 million in funding from the Centre for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). Additionally, it picked up another $60 million from the US Department of Defense.

In August, the company kicked off the second phase of its studies on NVX-CoV2373, followed by the third phase earlier this month. Novavax will release interim data for its second phase study by the fourth quarter this year.

Additionally, the company has lined up a few significant supply deals. In August, it signed an agreement with the UK government to sell 60 million doses of NVX-CoV2373. In the same month, it also announced that the Canadian government was interested in the supply of 76 million doses. Additionally, the US government had previously inked a deal with Novavax to supply 100 million doses. It is also collaborating with South Korean biotech SK Bioscience to supply the vaccines to South Korea.

Nanoflu Presents a Massive Opportunity

Another catalyst for Novavax is its flu vaccine called NanoFlu. NVAX stock gained a 142% in March this year, after reporting the vaccine’s phase 3 trials’ positive results. The efficacy and safety results have been encouraging, which essentially means that Nanoflu has passed the most challenging hurdle.

The company needs to assess the manufacturing uniformity for NanoFlu through adequate clinical consistency trials. “With these data, we now have a clear path forward to licensure with our differentiated recombinant influenza vaccine. These strong Phase 3 results align with and validate our previous clinical trials, in which NanoFlu showed higher HAI antibody responses than the leading flu vaccine for older adults,” stated Stanley Erck, President and CEO of Novavax. If all goes well, one analyst believes that the vaccine could add $800 million per year in revenues.

Moreover, the company has an impressive cash balance of $609.5 million as of the second quarter. At-the-market (ATM) offerings helped it raise $392.3 million so far this year. Moreover, it also entered into a private placement agreement to sell its Series A Convertible preferred stock with RA Capital Management. The net proceeds from the arrangement were $200 million. Therefore, it seems it has enough financial flexibility to complete its trials without creating any major working capital issues.

Final Word on NVAX Stock

Novavax is a key player in the Covid 19 vaccine race and has enough financial resources to complete the project. On top of that, its Nanoflu could potentially become a massive growth catalyst in the post-coronavirus world. However, the company needs to learn from past mistakes and avoid jumping the gun with both vaccines’ release. All in all, NVAX stock is a promising biotech stock that you should consider adding to your portfolio.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article

