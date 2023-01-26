Don't Have Money to Take a Vacation? Here's How You Can Put PTO Days to Great Use

Paid time off is a benefit that not everyone is entitled to. In fact, one of the biggest drawbacks of being self-employed is not getting paid when you need to take time away from work, whether it's to deal with an illness or to take vacation.

And speaking of vacation, paying for one may not be in the cards these days. A lot of people are struggling financially due to inflation -- and they have higher credit card bills to show for it. If money has gotten tight, or if you don't have the money in your savings account to cover a vacation, then you may need to pass on a getaway this year.

That doesn't mean you shouldn't use your PTO (paid time off) days, though. Sorbet, a PTO solutions platform, recently found that 55% of PTO goes unused by employees. And it's a shame to give those days up when you're entitled to them and they're built into your compensation package. So if you can't afford to take a vacation, here are some other options for using your PTO days.

1. Work your side hustle

Maybe you can't wrap your head around the idea of taking time off from work just to sit on your couch eating popcorn for days on end. But if you can't pull off a vacation, use your PTO days to work a side hustle. And if you don't have one already, well, get one. The gig economy is loaded with opportunities, and many side hustles don't require a regular time commitment.

Say you have a week of PTO to use. You can drive for a ride-hailing service for that week and then never do it again if you don't have the time or desire. But at least that way, you're not leaving vacation days on the table and you're not using that time unproductively.

2. Volunteer

If you don't want to work a side hustle in the course of taking PTO because you want a mental break from doing any sort of job, try doing some volunteer work instead. Help plant a community garden or go walk dogs at your local animal shelter. It will give you something meaningful to do with your time.

3. Grow your job skills

Using your time off from work to focus on work might seem like a drag. But think about it this way. Your regular work schedule may not allow you to focus on professional development. And that could actually be hindering your career. So if there's a course you've been wanting to take that will make you better at your job, and you can't fit it in normally, use your PTO to make it happen.

If you don't use the PTO you're entitled to, you might regret it later. Worse yet, if you and your fellow employees leave too many PTO days on the table, your employer might start to claw some back. You don't want that to happen, so find a way to make the most of the time off you're entitled to -- even if it doesn't mean getting to lounge on the beach or explore an exotic island.

