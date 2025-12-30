Don't Have a 401(k)? Here Are 3 Other Retirement Savings Options You Can Look At in 2026.

Key Points

While 401(k)s make it easy to save for retirement, there are other options available to you.

Anyone with earned income can fund an IRA.

An HSA is a great way to save for retirement and enjoy multiple tax breaks at the same time.

You may know that the sooner you begin saving for retirement, the more time your money will have to grow. And if you have access to a 401(k) through your job, it could make the process of building a nest egg pretty seamless.

The nice thing about 401(k)s is that they're funded via payroll deductions. Once you sign up, your contributions are taken out of your paychecks automatically, helping you stay on track.

Plus, many companies offer a 401(k) match. That's free money for your retirement as long as you contribute to your workplace retirement account yourself.

But it's not a given that you'll have a 401(k) available to you in 2026. It may be that you're getting a new job at a small company that doesn't offer one. If that's the case, don't sweat it. You have other options for building a retirement nest egg. Here are three to look at.

1. An IRA

The nice thing about IRAs is that anyone with earned income can contribute to one. And while IRAs have lower contribution limits than 401(k)s, they offer a key benefit -- more investment choices.

Whereas 401(k)s typically limit you to a number of different funds, IRAs allow you to hold stocks individually. That could not only help you save money on investment fees, but allow you to build a portfolio that better aligns with your goals.

Your 401(k), for example, might have some low-cost index funds you can invest in. But you may prefer to build your own portfolio of growth and dividend stocks. With an IRA, that option exists.

IRAs max out at $7,500 in 2026 for savers under 50. If you're 50 and older, you get a $1,100 catch-up that brings your total allowable contribution to $8,600.

2. An HSA

An HSA isn't a retirement account per se. You don't have to use the money for retirement, and there's no penalty for taking a withdrawal to cover medical expenses at an earlier point in time.

But because HSA funds never expire, HSAs can double as a retirement savings plan. And it pays to max yours out if you can, since these plans get even more flexible as you get older.

HSAs offer the benefit of tax-free contributions, investment gains, and withdrawals (provided the money is spent on qualifying healthcare expenses). You can reserve your HSA for retirement and aim to use the money on medical bills, which may be substantial at that stage of life.

But you should also know that once you turn 65, HSA withdrawals can be taken without a penalty for non-medical expenses. In that case, your withdrawal isn't tax-free, but that's no different from a traditional IRA or 401(k) withdrawal. It's also why it's more than fair to call an HSA a retirement account -- even though you can use the money at any age.

In 2026, HSA contributions max out at $4,400 for self-only coverage and $8,750 for family coverage. If you're 55 or older, you can make a $1,000 catch-up on top of these limits.

3. A taxable brokerage account

When you're trying to save for retirement, it generally makes sense to max out tax-advantaged accounts before putting money into a taxable brokerage account. But if you've contributed the max to your IRA and HSA and you still have money to save for the future, then you shouldn't write off a taxable brokerage account.

The nice thing about taxable brokerage accounts is that there are no restrictions. You can put in as much money as you want and take withdrawals when you want.

In fact, if you think you might end up retiring early, it's a good idea to have some of your long-term savings in a taxable brokerage account. IRAs and 401(k)s incur early withdrawal penalties when funds are removed prior to age 59 and 1/2. A taxable brokerage account could be your ticket to retiring in your late 40s or early 50s if you end up in a position to do so.

You may be bummed to not have access to a 401(k) in 2026. But if you utilize these other accounts instead, you may find that you're more than able to meet your savings goals for the year.

