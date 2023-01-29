Don't Go Cheap on These 5 Purchases or You May Regret It

Frugality can be a good quality. For example, you might consider buying some items used, like books and bicycles. You might also keep your credit card tab down by repairing clothes and appliances, rather than replacing them, or by swapping some of your grocery purchases for the store brand version (I've finally switched to store-brand peanut butter and I can't believe how much cheaper it is).

That said, being too frugal in your quest to save money can sometimes come back to bite you. Here are five purchases you shouldn't buy the cheapest version of, for very good reasons.

1. Mattresses

As my mother has said for years, you spend a third of your life asleep. It's a good bet that most of those nights will be spent in your very own bed, making your mattress the most important factor in a good night's sleep. If you buy a cheap mattress, you could eventually end up with back pain, but in the short term, you'll cope with the kind of poor night's sleep that makes you hate everyone around you. Remember, sleep is vital for not just your physical health but also your mental health. Mattresses often go on sale around holiday weekends, according to Real Simple, so plan to go shopping then if you're in need of a new one.

2. Car tires

Your car's tires are extremely important for safety and driveability. Cheap tires might look the same as the more expensive brands, but the reason they cost less is often due to the lower quality rubber compounds they're made from, which could break down sooner, leaving you without adequate tread for stopping and traction. If you need new tires, it pays to see what kind of deals are on offer from your mechanic, or you could even shop online (where you'll be able to see reviews from other drivers, too). On a similar note, consider investing in winter tires if you live in a snowy area, to get a longer lifespan out of your regular ones.

3. Shoes

Your feet are the only part of your body that touches the ground, and wearing poorly made shoes can throw off your body's alignment, resulting in foot pain, leg pain, and even back pain. Plus, $20 shoes are not going to last you as long as $60 ones, and if you're buying them more often because they're wearing out, are you really saving money at all? Watch for sales at local shoe stores, or try my trick -- if you already know your size for a particular brand/style, buy them online for less.

4. Major appliances

It's very tempting to go cheap on an appliance purchase, especially if you see the price difference between a brand you've heard of and one you haven't is several hundred dollars. That said, more reputable appliance brands tend to offer better warranties on their products as well as more robust customer service.

Just like mattresses, major appliances tend to go on sale at certain times of the year. Bob Vila notes that it pays to wait until the manufacturers roll out new models, as that's when the previous year's model is reduced in price. For laundry machines and dishwashers, this will be September, with new refrigerators coming out in May and ovens in January. My tip? If you're trying to save, buy the least expensive name-brand model you can find. This works especially well if you don't need features like digital displays or a built-in app and just want something basic.

5. Electronics

Finally, while you may be tempted by that $99 tablet, and are thinking of opting to buy it over the $400 or $500 one by a big-name computer company, this isn't a good idea. As with some of the above items, a cheap piece of tech might not last you as long as one that costs more. And it might also be a major hassle to use, with a less-than-responsive touch screen or frustrating operating system. A great way to save on electronics is by buying them refurbished from the manufacturer -- you can get a great deal and ensure the item you're buying will work as intended.

While items like car tires, mattresses, and electronic devices can be costly, it's far better to save money on them in other ways rather than by buying the cheapest version you can find. After all, you don't want to harm your health and safety, or end up having to replace something sooner than expected, as that will just cost you more money in the end.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.