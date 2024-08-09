Don’t Give Up on Amazon (AMZN) Stock After Disappointing Q2 Results

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Despite issuing disappointing and strange second-quarter financial results, there is still reason to be bullish on e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). AMZN stock has taken a beating since the company delivered a Q2 print that left more than a few analysts and investors scratching their heads.

The earnings and investor rotation out of technology stocks have conspired to push Amazon’s share price down 18% since the beginning of July. In the week since the company announced its Q2 results, AMZN stock has fallen 14%. But rather than fret about the decline, investors should see it as an opportunity and buy shares on the dip.

A Bad Print

There’s not question that Amazon delivered a bad Q2 print. Not only did the company’s revenue miss Wall Street targets, but management offered weak forward guidance that hurt confidence in the company and its stock.

Seattle-based Amazon announced Q2 EPS of $1.26, which exceeded the consensus forecast among analysts of $1.03. However, revenue of $147.98 billion fell short of the $148.56 billion that was expected on Wall Street.

Perhaps worse than the Q2 revenue miss was Amazon’s guidance, which calls for sales in the current third quarter of $154 billion to $158.5 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 8% to 11%.

The midpoint of that guidance range is $156.25 billion, which is below the average analyst estimate of $158.24 billion.

In a strange twist, management blamed the revenue miss and weak guidance on world events such as the Summer Olympics, which they said distracted consumers and made forecasting hard.

Bright Spots

While there’s no question that the headline numbers and guidance provided by Amazon were poor, the Q2 financial results did contain several bright spots.

Dig into the numbers and there’s reason for optimism. Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud computing unit, posted revenue of $26.30 billion, which was ahead of the $26 billion estimated by analysts. Amazon Web Services’ revenue rose 19% from a year earlier.

Also, advertising across the company’s products and services totaled $12.80 billion, which was up 20% from a year ago. And sales in Amazon’s online stores grew 5% from a year earlier.

Beyond the Q2 results, Amazon recently announced plans to launch a discount store that will feature unbranded items priced below $20 to help it better compete against Chinese merchants that sell cheap items to American consumers such as Temu and Shein.

Amazon’s latest “Prime Day” sales event held in July generated a record $14.2 billion in online spending, up 11% from last summer’s event and topping the estimates of Wall Street analysts. The July Prime Day numbers will be reflected in Amazon’s third quarter results.

Analysts Remain Bullish on AMZN Stock

Analysts on Wall Street seem content to treat the Q2 print from Amazon as an anomaly. Following revisions made after the latest financial results were released, AMZN stock retains a consensus “strong buy” rating among analysts.

Of the 42 professional analysts who track the company’s progress, 41 rate the stock a “buy” and one analyst has a “hold” rating on the shares. There are no “sell” ratings.

The median price target on Amazon stock is 37% higher then where the shares are currently trading. The lowest price target on AMZN stock is 15% above where the shares are changing hands.

Furthermore, some analysts raised their ratings and price targets on Amazon stock after the Q2 results were made public. Analysts at Barclays (NYSE:BCS) raised their price target on Amazon stock to $235 from $220 and reaffirmed their “overweight” buy-equivalent rating.

At Wedbush, analysts reiterated that Amazon stock remains “their best idea.”

Buy AMZN Stock

Although the latest financial results from Amazon were disappointing, they’ve created an opportunity to buy a best-in-class stock at a bargain price. AMZN stock is not likely to be down for long and investors who buy-the-dip will be rewarded when the share price rises.

With its leading positions in e-commerce and cloud computing, Amazon can be counted on to remain a top tech company for the foreseeable future. Amazon stock is a buy.

