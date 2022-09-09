Don't Get Chopped Up in Crypto Markets

By Frank Corva

A lot of people get into crypto after hearing from a friend or loved one that it’s a way to get rich quickly. While this has been true for a select few, most tend to buy into the crypto market when it’s hot and panic sell when it comes crashing down.

The trick is to do the exact opposite: Buy when the market is down in the dumps, and sell when popular sentiment indicates crypto prices will only go up — forever!

Another trick to surviving and thriving in the crypto market is to know yourself and to understand why you bought some digital assets in the first place. Are you a long-term investor? Are you a short-term speculator? Have you ever actually learned how to trade cryptocurrency?

Answering these questions for yourself before or shortly after dipping your toes into crypto waters is a good idea, as it may offset a common tendency to react emotionally when markets tank. One type of emotional reaction is attempting to trade your way out of losses. This often leads to people getting chopped up — or losing money in the process of trading a very indecisive market.

Below are some ways to avoid getting chopped up.

Plant seeds in the depths of a bear market

It’s no secret that crypto markets — along with most other markets — have been in a downtrend since late 2021 and early 2022. While there may be another significant leg down from here — maybe to the $12,000 to $15,000 range for BTC — most of the damage has likely been done.

Sure, the bottom may fall out completely if the Fed pushes hard enough with its quantitative tightening (QT) measures – which is something to keep in mind, as managing risk is your primary task as an investor – but it doesn’t seem that completely destroying financial markets is the Fed’s aim. (Just mostly destroying them.)

So, when we get this deep into a bear market, you might consider starting to plant some seeds for the next bull market — or dollar-cost averaging (DCA) into crypto assets that you’ve had your eye on. And then the name of the game is patience.

Less dopamine, more “ohmmmmmm”

Crypto bull markets tend to be dopamine-fueled rampages in which newbies ape into far too sizable positions when, as I stated earlier, everyone thinks every coin is going to the moon. If you learn to do the opposite of this, you’ll likely be a successful crypto investor.

Most great traders and investors will often tell you that trading or investing is mostly a waiting game. While the market is down, slowly increase your positions in assets in which you have conviction and then learn to wait. Get zen and rid yourself of the anticipatory anxiety that comes with thinking you’ll get rich overnight.

Staking while waiting

While playing the waiting game in crypto, you can also use the assets you currently own to grow more assets. You can do this by staking your assets. Let’s say you bought 3 Ether (ETH) at $1,200/ETH in mid-2022 and you believe that ETH will reach $5,000 per token by mid-2024.

If you stake your ETH and earn 4% on it during the two years in which you plan to wait, and if ETH reaches your $5,000 price target, then you’ll have made $3,800 on each of your ETH tokens, and you’ll also have accumulated another 0.24 ETH in staking rewards, which would be worth another $1,200.

Please note though that to stake your ETH, you may have to learn how to get it off an exchange.

Let’s review

To avoid getting chopped up and most likely find yourself in better shape on the other side of this crypto bear market, DCA into coins and tokens you like and then:

Learn to wait. Learn to stake.

We may not be all the way at the bottom of this bear market, but we’re probably somewhere close if previous crypto drawdowns from all-time highs are any indicator. One of the secrets to surviving in crypto is to get into it when the dopamine is out of your system and to get out of it when the dopamine is in your system.

And if you did buy in on a dopamine high and are down bad now, chances are your newfound trading skills are insufficient to trade your way back into profit. So, keep cool and DCA on to avoid getting chopped up; then learn to wait and learn to stake.

