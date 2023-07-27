Don't fear rate hikes, Taiwan c.bank board members advise

TAIPEI, July 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank should not be afraid to raise rates again if needed should inflation continue to be a worry, minutes from its last board meeting showed on Thursday.

The central bank, at its quarterly board meeting in June, unanimously decided to keep its policy rate TWINTR=ECI at 1.875%, in an expected move reflecting both cooling inflation and the slowing economy.

One board member, whom the minutes did not identify, said that: "If inflation shows any hint of becoming unanchored by the next board meeting, the bank should take a stronger approach to contain inflation."

Another board member agreed.

"The bank should, at the sign of resurgence in headline or core inflation, confront it proactively and raise the policy rates at a regular pace," the member said.

A third board member said the economy was likely to rebound in the rest of the year following a first-quarter contraction, but inflation would likely only drop below 2% in the fourth quarter.

"The economic growth target has been revised down slightly, but the chances for decline in the next quarter are pretty low," the minutes cited the member as saying.

Taiwan's inflation has been much milder than those of major economies like Europe and the United States.

The bank, at the June meeting, upped its consumer price index (CPI) forecast for this year to 2.24% from a March prediction of 2.09%.

However, Taiwan's June CPI rose just 1.75% year-on-year, coming in under market expectations for a 1.9% rise and hitting an almost 2-1/2 year low.

Trade-reliant Taiwan will report its preliminary second-quarter GDP reading on Friday, with analysts expecting a small expansion..

First-quarter GDP fell by a revised 2.87% year-on-year, its worst performance since 2009 and suggesting the economy has slipped into recession.

Both decelerating inflation and the economy's anaemic performance will be factors for the central bank to consider when it holds its next quarterly rate-setting meeting on Sept. 21.

(Reporting by Faith Hung and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)

