Don’t Expect Your Auto Insurance To Pay For These Problems

We buy auto insurance expecting that we’re going to have a reliable safety net for the unexpected. And because we’re often focused on getting a good price and what the policy covers, we tend to overlook what it doesn’t cover.

Things Stolen from Your Car

Your auto insurance policy doesn’t cover stolen items from your car. The theft of personal belongings such as an iPhone or a computer won’t fall under auto insurance, but they would be covered under your homeowners or renters insurance policy.

For example, say your vehicle was stolen, along with your belongings in it. You would submit two insurance claims: One under comprehensive auto insurance (if you have it) for the vehicle and one under homeowners or renters insurance for your belongings.

Comprehensive coverage will also cover the theft of individual things that are considered part of the car, like stolen airbags.

Mechanical Breakdowns or Routine Maintenance

A basic auto insurance policy covers repairs that result from an accident. It doesn’t cover repairs due to wear and tear or mechanical breakdowns.

But there are ways to fill those gaps, if it’s important to you:

Mechanical breakdown insurance can sometimes be added, depending on your insurance company. It will cover repairs such as engine problems and air conditioning issues. Extended warranties can also soften the blow of these kinds of repair costs.

Roadside assistance coverage will come to the rescue if you need a tow, run out of gas, lock yourself out of the car, and related problems.

Driving Across the U.S. Border

Your U.S. auto insurance policy will cover you if you drive into Canada, at the same coverage limits you have in the U.S. Make sure you have your auto insurance ID card, vehicle registration and proof of U.S. residency when you get to the border.

Driving into Mexico isn’t as easy from an insurance perspective. Your U.S. policy may have “limited Mexico coverage.” This typically extends your coverage within 25 miles of the U.S. border and for a trip of 10 days or less. But it’s important to confirm this with your auto insurance agent.

If you don’t have Mexico coverage under your U.S. policy, it’s important to buy a Mexican car insurance policy—especially because you could end up in a Mexican jail without one.

Using Your Car for Business

Your auto insurance policy is intended to cover “personal use” of your vehicle, such as commuting to work, going on errands and taking summer road trips.

Business use of the vehicle is generally excluded from coverage. So if you’re delivering food as a job, for example, you likely aren’t covered.

Water Damage from Leaving Your Windows Open

Many drivers like to leave their windows down on a warm day. But leaving your window down can leave you open to damage that car insurance won’t pay for.

For example, comprehensive insurance covers car damage from flooding, but it likely won’t cover damage from rain that gets in through an open window or sun roof.

Intentional Vehicle Damage

No insurance policy will cover damage that a policyholder has intentionally done to their own vehicle, house or possessions. So if you took a hammer to your car in a fit of rage, repairs will be at your own expense.

But intentional damage to your vehicle done by others—meaning vandalism—is covered under comprehensive insurance.

