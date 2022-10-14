Don’t Expect Lithium Prices to Fall Yet: An ETF to Consider

The push for more electric vehicles (EVs) on the road amid a global move away from fossil fuels is creating exponential growth opportunities for lithium. As such, investors have options when it comes to lithium-focused exchange traded funds (ETFs) for growth exposure.

When it comes to growth, "supercycle" is a word that's worth hearing. It's when demand for a commodity is so large that it takes years in order for supply to simply catch up.

"In the case of lithium, many EV metals experts agree we have only just entered a lithium supercycle," an Investor Intel report noted.

As such, ETF investors may want to take note of the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT). LIT seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index, which is designed to measure the broad-based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry.

LIT highlights:

High growth potential: Lithium battery technology is essential to the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy storage, and mobile devices.

Advancing clean technologies: EVs produce zero direct emissions, meaning that broader adoption could result in reduced greenhouse gas emissions and improved urban air quality.

Unconstrained approach: LIT invests in companies throughout the lithium cycle, including mining, refinement, and battery production, cutting across traditional sector and geographic definitions.

Another Option to Consider

As mentioned earlier, with an increased demand for EVs, another fund to consider is the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV). DRIV seeks to invest in companies involved in the development of autonomous vehicle technology, electric vehicles, and EV components and materials, including companies involved in the development of autonomous vehicle software and hardware, as well as companies that produce EVs, EV components such as lithium batteries, and critical EV materials such as lithium and cobalt.

DRIV seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Index.

DRIV highlights:

High growth potential: While global EV registrations increased by more than 40% in 2020, EVs still accounted for less than 5% of new cars sold, highlighting substantial room for further adoption.

Advancing clean technologies: EVs produce zero direct emissions, meaning that broader adoption could result in reduced greenhouse gas emissions and improved urban air quality. Further advances in autonomous driving could also enhance roadway safety.

Unconstrained approach: This theme is bigger than any single company. DRIV invests accordingly, with global exposure across multiple sectors and industries.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Thematic Investing Channel. Read more on ETFtrends.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.