Disruptive technology is, as the saying goes, having a moment. But it's unlikely to be a moment that fades. Advances in next-generation vehicles, financial technology, cultural disruptors, cybersecurity, and cloud computing are likely to shape our futures in ways we're just starting to grasp. But how do you invest in tomorrow while managing your risk today?

In the upcoming webcast, Don't Diversify Away a Good Idea: Rethinking Thematic Investing, Paul Kim, CEO and Co-Founder, Simplify Asset Management; Tad Park, CEO and Founder, Volt Equity; and Brian Kelleher, CRO, Simplify Asset Management, will cover the case for these disruptive technologies, as well as a targeted approach that marries best-in-class disruptive equities with sophisticated options strategies to create downside market mitigation and enhanced upside potential.

Simplify Asset Management recently launched four cutting-edge ETFs, including the Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption ETF (VCAR), Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (VFIN), Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (VPOP), and Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (VCLO). The funds take concentrated positions in disruptive technology sector leaders while utilizing robust options strategies to enhance upside while limiting downside.

The pace of technological disruption is faster than ever. Nimbler, tech-savvy companies are pulling ahead of slower peers in an increasingly winner-take-all market. The best firms are not just disrupting existing industries, they are creating new ones. Firms able to deliver growth in a slow-growth world command premium valuation.

In partnering with Volt Equity, Simplify's investment process begins with a first principles approach to identify the few companies poised to lead the disruption. They also deploy a sophisticated option overlay to create convexity in the portfolio.

The VCAR ETF is designed to concentrate in those few disruptive companies poised to dominate autonomous driving. VFIN concentrates on companies poised to dominate the new era of fintech. VPOP looks to firms capitalizing on the new era of media. Lastly, the VCLO fund aims to capture organizations dominating the cloud space. All four funds enhance their concentrated exposures with options.

