Don't Count Out Telehealth Just Yet

By Pouria Sanae, CEO of ixlayer

When the pandemic swept the globe in 2020, telehealth services became mandatory to safely treat patients, and the market skyrocketed as it was celebrated by many as the way of the future for healthcare. Now, almost two years later, the future of healthcare is less clear as some patients opt to return to in-person care, others consider a hybrid model and some predominantly stick with telehealth. As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, where exactly do telehealth and at-home testing fit into the bigger picture?

Transforming a Broken “Sick-Care” System to a Well-Care System

Right now, America’s healthcare system is centered around the premise that patients go to the doctor when they are already sick. There are many factors contributing to this broken care model. Many people don't have access to proper healthcare for a variety of reasons. Others simply do not proactively monitor their health. Whatever the reason, minor health issues often quickly and unnecessarily escalate until patients face major complications that require more intense intervention and are more likely to have serious negative health outcomes. This model of healthcare is not working for patients or healthcare providers in a system already overly complicated and taxed, making our populations sick and our providers over-extended and unable to treat as many patients as needed.

Changing the way we approach healthcare as a whole means throwing away the mindset that doctor’s visits are mainly to address something that is wrong. By shifting to a preventative healthcare model, we can address overall wellness, detect health conditions earlier and leverage new technologies to foster patient-initiated tests. As a result, we can streamline the diagnostics process and implement routine monitoring to maintain a wellness-focused system. Patients can take back control by scheduling regular doctor visits and consultations to learn about their health, both positive habits and potential areas of concern. The virus has illustrated just how vulnerable the U.S. health system is—and the need for tech-driven innovation to address its insufficiencies.

Where the Telehealth and Diagnostic Testing Market Will Go in 2022

The pandemic highlighted the capabilities of telehealth and how it will continue to be an important tool for healthcare providers beyond COVID-19. That being said, the way the health system operates is not going to transition to a fully digital model overnight. This year, we will see patients increasingly demand more of their healthcare and take on a more active role. Additionally, the notion of at-home care provides an added layer of comfort, for those previously weary of or anxious in an office setting. The next step for the medical community is to evolve into an era that brings consumers deeper into the process. This is already in motion as the market for at-home tests and health/fitness trackers experiences significant growth. In fact, Quest Diagnostics recently shared that the emerging marketplace of consumer-initiated lab testing is set to be valued at more than $2 billion by 2025. While COVID-19 may be what accelerated the adoption of at-home testing practices, the reach extends far beyond the virus – diabetes, STIs, fertility, cancer, etc. With more data literally in the hands of patients, they are more knowledgeable. Armed with personalized and intuitive data, patients can take better control of their own health and have more informed conversations with their doctors.

The diagnostics industry has seen tremendous growth over the years, and now medical professionals are using automation and data analytics to better determine diagnoses, track the efficacy of the treatment selected and course-correct when necessary. The evolution of the diagnostic testing market goes hand-in-hand with the adoption of telehealth. As primary care and healthcare delivery shift into the home, major lab testing players and healthcare providers only offering in-person options are limiting themselves with outdated patient experiences. A solution offering a fully connected healthcare experience where the digital and physical work together frictionlessly is where healthcare is headed.

Why Telehealth Will Rebound in the Market

The virus was a great equalizer in many ways. As the world adapted to living and working from home, investors adapted in the market too. So far during the pandemic, stock prices have seen significant lows and hit all-time highs, particularly as investors ran up tech stocks that benefited from lockdown guidelines, including Netflix, Zoom, Peloton and telehealth companies including Teladoc and Amwell.

Given the fast rise many of these telehealth platforms experienced at the onset of the pandemic, it’s not a surprise that their stocks have taken a hit in recent months – causing many to say the telehealth bubble has burst. As the vaccines rolled out and society reopened, telehealth was no longer mandatory to treat patients. The existing in-person model was still the default; however, the potential for telehealth and at-home testing remains huge. The pandemic proved the technology is there to assess and test patients remotely. The benefit to patients and healthcare workers is monumental, beyond the pandemic. Amidst the physician shortage facing America, telehealth can reduce the burden placed on healthcare workers by helping physicians see more patients throughout the day and removing barriers by making appointments more accessible and convenient. The level of personal care also stands to improve, as schedules are operating in a more efficient manner, serving both physicians and patients alike. For physicians, telehealth supports their health – physically and mentally – providing them the ability to remotely treat patients, avoid risk of exposure to harmful viruses and allots them more time for their own wellness.

While the current valuation of telehealth companies has taken a hit, its ability to enable providers to offer better integrated patient experiences and help manage scarce physician resources is undeniable. Telehealth will rebound as more systems are put in place and hybrid models are implemented, cementing the role of telehealth in the wider healthcare landscape. The market is one that will stand the test of time and further improvements are now in the hands of patients – as they continue to express more clear requests, technology capabilities will adapt and continue to serve people across the globe. What started as a shift in service out of need, is sure to continue and evolve out of desire and demand.

