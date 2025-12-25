Don’t Cancel Yet: These 4 Streaming Deals Could Lower Your Bill

When trying to save money, non-essential expenses, like streaming services, are often the first to go. Popular standalone streaming services can cost up to $25 per month, which can add up if you have several subscriptions.

Before you cancel, check out these streaming deals that could help you save money while still having access to your favorite content.

Disney+ and Hulu Subscribers: Save Up To 47%

If you have separate Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions, you’re paying more than you need to. A standalone Disney+ subscription is $11.99 with ads and $18.99 without. Hulu’s standalone subscriptions, with and without ads, are the same price. That means you’re paying $23.98 and $37.98 per month for both subscriptions.

By bundling Disney+ and Hulu, you can save 45% to 47%. The bundle costs $12.99 per month with ads or $19.99 with limited ads.

Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max Subscribers: Save Up To 42%

Paying separately for Disney+, Hulu and Max can quickly drive up your monthly bill. Disney+ and Hulu each cost $11.99 with ads or $18.99 without, while Max costs $10.99 with ads, $18.49 for the standard plan or $22.99 for the premium plan.

Bundle and save 41% to 42% on Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max. You’ll pay $19.99 with ads and $32.99 without for all three.

Apple TV+ and Peacock Subscribers: Save Up To 33%

Apple TV+ is $12.99 per month and Peacock is $7.99 to $16.99 per month. That’s $20.98 and $29.98 if you subscribe to both services separately.

However, you can save 29% with the $14.99 Apple TV+ and Peacock with ads bundle, or 17% to 33% with the $19.99 ad-free bundle, depending on which Peacock plan you have now.

Netflix Subscribers: Save Up To 68%

Xfinity, T-Mobile and Verizon offer Netflix bundles, but those deals only work if you already have or want those primary services. If you’re considering cancelling your current Netflix subscription to save money, there’s another option: change your plan.

Netflix has three subscription tiers: $7.99 per month with ads and $17.99 or $24.99 without ads. While not technically a deal, you can save big if you choose to downgrade your subscription from an ad-free tier to Netflix’s ad-supported tier. If you’re on the $17.99 plan, switching to the $7.99 plan saves about 56% and moving from the $24.99 plan to the $7.99 plan saves about 68%.

