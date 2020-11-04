Don't Buy WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 9th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 25th of November.

WisdomTree Investments's upcoming dividend is US$0.03 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.12 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, WisdomTree Investments stock has a trailing yield of around 3.1% on the current share price of $3.83. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether WisdomTree Investments can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. WisdomTree Investments's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. WisdomTree Investments was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. WisdomTree Investments's dividend payments per share have declined at 15% per year on average over the past six years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy WisdomTree Investments for the upcoming dividend? It's definitely not great to see that it paid a dividend despite reporting a loss last year. Worse, the general trend in its earnings looks negative in recent times. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

Although, if you're still interested in WisdomTree Investments and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for WisdomTree Investments (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

