Don't Buy Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

It looks like Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 10th of December, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 18th of December.

Universal Insurance Holdings's next dividend payment will be US$0.29 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.77 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Universal Insurance Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 5.3% on its current stock price of $14.46. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Universal Insurance Holdings's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:UVE Historic Dividend December 6th 2020

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Universal Insurance Holdings was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Universal Insurance Holdings has delivered an average of 6.8% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Has Universal Insurance Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. Worse, the general trend in its earnings looks negative in recent years. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Universal Insurance Holdings don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For example - Universal Insurance Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

