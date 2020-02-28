Don’t Buy the Rumors, but Nokia Stock Could Still be Worth the Purchase

In an ill-looking market and tech companies taking the unwanted lead, thereÃ¢ÂÂs also Nokia (NYSE:). And right now, both off and on the NOK stock price chart, investors have the opportunity to Ã¢ÂÂstrategically exploreÃ¢ÂÂ a profitable purchase for a better tomorrow. Let me explain.

For most of Wall Street, itÃ¢ÂÂs all about MicrosoftÃ¢ÂÂs (NASDAQ:) coronavirus-driven sales warning and a growing Covid-19 health threat following the discovery of the first U.S. case of Ã¢ÂÂunknown originÃ¢ÂÂ in California.

The combined reports in a market already showing sure signs of panic and fearful behavior has led to the S&P 500 index spiraling lower by another 4.42% on Thursday.

For MicrosoftÃ¢ÂÂs part and following AppleÃ¢ÂÂs (NASDAQ:) sales warning earlier this week, shares of the worldÃ¢ÂÂs second-largest publicly traded company are off by about 4.75%. That brings the tech giantÃ¢ÂÂs total loss to around 15% over the last couple weeks since hitting an all-time-high. But for Nokia stock the real story may be all about yesterdayÃ¢ÂÂs news, literally and figuratively, as well as the price chart.

In WednesdayÃ¢ÂÂs session and amid an ever-growing risk-off contagion within the markets, the Finland-based telecom outfit saw shares jump more than 12% intraday before finishing up about 6% on M&A optimism. The bid followed a Bloomberg report Nokia is

While some obviously skeptical profit-taking canÃ¢ÂÂt be faulted for a company still associated with its ill-fated cellphone business and whose shares have languished for the past two decades, there is also hope for tomorrowÃ¢ÂÂs NOK stock.

NOK Stock Price Monthly Chart

With Nokia continuing to score new customer contracts and equipping itself for within todayÃ¢ÂÂs massive 5G build-out, NOK stock shouldnÃ¢ÂÂt be dismissed as yesterdayÃ¢ÂÂs news. Moreover, the company is now positioning itself off and on the price chart to be a legitimate turnaround play.

In todayÃ¢ÂÂs world where nearly 5 billion videos are watched daily on AlphabetÃ¢ÂÂs (NASDAQ:) YouTube and more than 3.25 billion hours of content (and growing) are viewed each month, capturing a piece of the 5G pie thatÃ¢ÂÂs so critical to trends like these not only sets up Nokia for a recovery, but maybe and finally, even a new chapter for its shareholders.

The other Ã¢ÂÂmaybe and finallyÃ¢ÂÂ platform thatÃ¢ÂÂs taking shape is on Nokia stockÃ¢ÂÂs price chart. Roughly eight years since hitting a 16-year low, over the past couple of monthÃ¢ÂÂs shares have confirmed an oversold and technically well-supported undercut variation on the classic double bottom more than three years in-the-making.

The price action in Nokia is promising to say the least. Of course and as anyone with even a passing interest in todayÃ¢ÂÂs market can tell you, investing rightfully comes with disclaimers. And NOK stock chart isnÃ¢ÂÂt immune from those uglier possibilities. Still, the observation is that that feeling of could prevail for investors Ã¢ÂÂstrategically exploringÃ¢ÂÂ a purchase of Nokia today.

Disclosure: Investment accounts under Christopher TylerÃ¢ÂÂs management do not currently own positions in any securities mentioned in this article. The information offered is based upon Christopher TylerÃ¢ÂÂs observations and strictly intended for educational purposes only; the use of which is the responsibility of the individual. For additional options-based strategies and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter and StockTwits.

