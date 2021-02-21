Don't Buy The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 26th of February, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of March.

Interpublic Group of Companies's next dividend payment will be US$0.27 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.08 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Interpublic Group of Companies stock has a trailing yield of around 4.2% on the current share price of $25.56. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Interpublic Group of Companies paid out 113% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Interpublic Group of Companies generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 24% of its free cash flow last year.

It's good to see that while Interpublic Group of Companies's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. So we're not too excited that Interpublic Group of Companies's earnings are down 4.1% a year over the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Interpublic Group of Companies has lifted its dividend by approximately 16% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Interpublic Group of Companies is already paying out 113% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

The Bottom Line

Is Interpublic Group of Companies worth buying for its dividend? It's not a great combination to see a company with earnings in decline and paying out 113% of its profits, which could imply the dividend may be at risk of being cut in the future. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in Interpublic Group of Companies's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. It's not that we think Interpublic Group of Companies is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Interpublic Group of Companies don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Interpublic Group of Companies you should be aware of.

