Don’t Buy Stocks Until You See This Signal

Stocks are in a very dark place right now. At the bottom last week, indexes had seen a 15% fall. What comes next is the big question. Have we seen bottom, or are we settling in for a long period of weakness? Analysts from BNY Mellon say you should not buy stocks until you see a certain signal. That signal is clarity on when the virus threat might be abating. “If you think it is essentially a short-term problem, a hit to growth, but then it is over by the summer, then you’re fine going into the market. But if you think it is worse than that, then you have to play that out”.

FINSUM: Here is our view—coronavirus is unlike the other threats indexes have seen since the Crisis. This is not something that can go away instantly (like rate fears), and not something in the Fed’s control. It is an ongoing threat that creates uncertainty. Because of this, worries could linger and stock prices could stay lower for some time.

