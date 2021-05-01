Don't Buy Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Readers hoping to buy Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 6th of May will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of June.

Pfizer's next dividend payment will be US$0.39 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.56 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Pfizer has a trailing yield of 4.0% on the current share price of $38.65. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Pfizer paid out 121% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 73% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's good to see that while Pfizer's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:PFE Historic Dividend May 1st 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Pfizer earnings per share are up 2.3% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Pfizer has increased its dividend at approximately 8.0% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Pfizer for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have not grown all that much, and the company is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its income. Fortunately it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

Although, if you're still interested in Pfizer and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example, we've found 4 warning signs for Pfizer that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

