Don't Buy Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 28th of January, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 5th of March.

Pfizer's next dividend payment will be US$0.39 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.52 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Pfizer has a trailing yield of 4.3% on the current share price of $36.55. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Pfizer can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Pfizer paid out 96% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Pfizer generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (81%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's good to see that while Pfizer's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company continues paying out such a high percentage of its profits, the dividend could be at risk if business turns sour.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:PFE Historic Dividend January 23rd 2021

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Pfizer's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Pfizer has increased its dividend at approximately 8.0% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is Pfizer an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have barely moved in recent times, and the company is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its income. Fortunately its cash generation was somewhat stronger. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Pfizer.

Although, if you're still interested in Pfizer and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Pfizer (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

