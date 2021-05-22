Don't Buy Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Permian Basin Royalty Trust investors that purchase the stock on or after the 27th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.021 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.24 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current stock price of $4.2. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Permian Basin Royalty Trust has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Permian Basin Royalty Trust paid out 100% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Permian Basin Royalty Trust's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 7.3% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Permian Basin Royalty Trust's dividend payments per share have declined at 20% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Permian Basin Royalty Trust got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share are in decline and Permian Basin Royalty Trust is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. Generally we think dividend investors should avoid businesses in this situation, as high payout ratios and declining earnings can lead to the dividend being cut. Permian Basin Royalty Trust doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Permian Basin Royalty Trust don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Permian Basin Royalty Trust (including 1 which is potentially serious).

