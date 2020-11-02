Don't Buy Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 5th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of November.

Pacific Premier Bancorp's upcoming dividend is US$0.28 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.12 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a trailing yield of 4.4% on the current stock price of $25.5. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. An unusually high payout ratio of 222% of its profit suggests something is happening other than the usual distribution of profits to shareholders.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Pacific Premier Bancorp's earnings per share have dropped 14% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past two years, Pacific Premier Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 13% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Pacific Premier Bancorp is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

To Sum It Up

Is Pacific Premier Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share are in decline and Pacific Premier Bancorp is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Pacific Premier Bancorp. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Pacific Premier Bancorp (including 1 which is significant).

