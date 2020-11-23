Don't Buy Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Readers hoping to buy Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You can purchase shares before the 27th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of December.

Newell Brands's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.92 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Newell Brands stock has a trailing yield of around 4.5% on the current share price of $20.37. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Newell Brands's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Newell Brands can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Newell Brands reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If Newell Brands didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 33% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Newell Brands was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Newell Brands has increased its dividend at approximately 16% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is Newell Brands an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's hard to get used to Newell Brands paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

So if you're still interested in Newell Brands despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Newell Brands and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

