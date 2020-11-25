Don't Buy Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 30th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of December.

Kronos Worldwide's next dividend payment will be US$0.18 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.72 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Kronos Worldwide has a trailing yield of approximately 5.0% on its current stock price of $14.45. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Kronos Worldwide has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Kronos Worldwide distributed an unsustainably high 132% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Kronos Worldwide generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out an unsustainably high 249% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. It's pretty hard to pay out more than you earn, so we wonder how Kronos Worldwide intends to continue funding this dividend, or if it could be forced to cut the payment.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Kronos Worldwide's payments were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we are concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:KRO Historic Dividend November 25th 2020

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Kronos Worldwide's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 8.6% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Kronos Worldwide has delivered 3.7% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Kronos Worldwide is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

To Sum It Up

Has Kronos Worldwide got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's looking like an unattractive opportunity, with its earnings per share declining, while, paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its profits (132%) and cash flow as dividends. This is a starkly negative combination that often suggests a dividend cut could be in the company's near future. Bottom line: Kronos Worldwide has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Kronos Worldwide. For example, Kronos Worldwide has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

