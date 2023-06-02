Don’t Buy Jewelry on This Day of the Week

Shopping for jewelry can be an exciting experience, whether it’s for a special occasion or a well-deserved treat for yourself. However, timing is everything when it comes to finding the best deals and avoiding unnecessary expenses.

Surprisingly, there’s one particular day of the week when it’s advisable to steer clear of purchasing jewelry. In this article, we’ll reveal the day you should avoid making jewelry purchases and explore the reasons behind this shopping strategy.

Bad Times to Buy

Ally Mataj of Bonheur Jewelry warns against shopping for jewelry on weekends and holidays. These periods are typically busy shopping times, including for jewelry, resulting in crowded stores and increased competition. Consequently, prices may be higher during these peak shopping days. If you prefer a more relaxed and personalized shopping experience, it might be wise to avoid shopping on these days and consider online options instead.

Mid-Week Isn’t Great Either

Wednesdays are also generally considered less favorable for jewelry purchases. As Sheikh Bilal from Piercing Craze points out, this falls in the middle of the week, and retailers may not offer significant incentives or promotions on this particular day.

The Absolute Worst Day to Buy Jewelry

According to Nicky Dutta of Lorel Diamonds, Sundays are the absolute worst day to buy jewelry. Dutta explains that the competition and high demand on Sundays can drive up prices. It’s a popular day for vacationers and individuals looking to splurge on jewelry, resulting in increased competition and potential price inflation.

But When Is the Best Time to Buy?

According to Bilal, Mondays are often considered the best day to buy jewelry. Industry experts support this notion, citing that jewelers frequently offer great deals and discounts at the start of the week. Juli Church of Learning Jewelry adds that jewelry is often marked down on Mondays, as retailers aim to attract customers and generate sales momentum.

More Ways to Save on Jewelry

There are a few more strategies you can employ to maximize your jewelry budget.

Do Your Research

One approach is to research and compare prices from different jewelers before making a purchase. Take the time to check both online and brick-and-mortar stores to ensure you’re getting the best deal. Look for sales, promotions, and discounts that may be available.

Keep an Eye Out for Sales

Jewelers will offer occasional special events or promotional periods. These occasions often feature incentives, or exclusive offers that can help you save. Stay informed about upcoming sales to make sure you get the best deal. Bilal also recommends signing up for any newsletters or loyalty programs a jeweler may have. This way you’ll be sure to stay apprised of sales before they happen.

Buy During Offseason

Jewelry prices tend to fluctuate throughout the year, with certain seasons or holidays driving up demand and prices. By purchasing jewelry during less popular times, you can take advantage of potential discounts and avoid inflated prices. “The week before Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are best to avoid,” says Dutta, as an example.

Buy Vintage

Pre-owned or vintage jewelry can also offer excellent value for your money. Exploring reputable sources such as estate sales, consignment shops, or online platforms specializing in pre-owned jewelry can lead to unique finds at significantly lower prices compared to buying brand new.

Negotiate

Don’t hesitate to negotiate the price of jewelry, especially for high-value or custom pieces. Some jewelers may be open to offering a discount or negotiating on the price, particularly if you’re a loyal customer or paying in cash. It’s always worth asking if there’s any wiggle room.

Simpler May Be Cheaper

Choosing simpler designs can also help you save on jewelry. Intricate or elaborate designs often come with a higher price tag. By opting for simpler and classic designs, you can still enjoy beautiful jewelry and pay your rent on time.

Consider Alternative Gemstones Instead of Diamonds

While diamonds may be the most popular choice for jewelry, other gemstones can offer similar beauty and appeal at a lower cost. Explore options like sapphires, rubies, emeralds, or semi-precious gemstones to find stunning pieces that fit your budget. Additionally, “Lab-created gemstones can offer a more affordable option without compromising beauty or quality,” says Bilal.

