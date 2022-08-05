Don't Buy International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

It looks like International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase International Business Machines' shares before the 9th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 10th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.65 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$6.60 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, International Business Machines has a trailing yield of 5.0% on the current stock price of $131.64. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year, International Business Machines paid out 105% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (78%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's good to see that while International Business Machines's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. International Business Machines's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 13% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. International Business Machines has delivered 8.2% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. International Business Machines is already paying out 105% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy International Business Machines for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been shrinking in recent times. Additionally, International Business Machines is paying out quite a high percentage of its earnings, and more than half its cash flow, so it's hard to evaluate whether the company is reinvesting enough in its business to improve its situation. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that being said, if you're still considering International Business Machines as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. We've identified 3 warning signs with International Business Machines (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

