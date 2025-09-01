Don’t Buy a House on This Day of the Week If You Want To Save

Whether you’re casually scrolling your Zillow mood board or actively saving for a down payment, it can feel like there’s never a good time to buy a home. High prices, economic uncertainty and shifting mortgage rates all add to the pressure. But timing your purchase isn’t just about the market — it’s also about your financial readiness and long-term goals.

With rates slowly dipping and more inventory hitting the market, buyers may have more leverage. Still, factors like tariffs and economic volatility mean it’s essential to weigh your options carefully.

Once you’ve sized up the big picture, it’s time to zoom in — on your local market, your finances, and even your calendar. So, is there actually a worst day of the week to buy a house? Let’s explore.

The Worst Day To Buy a House

Let’s say there is a home for sale in a neighborhood you love, and get this — it’s within your price range. You’ve done several run-throughs with your real estate agent and are ready to pull the trigger. Now, is there a best time to put the paperwork through?

Again, it isn’t an exact science, but the worst day of the week to buy a house is generally considered to be Friday. It’s not as if the median sales prices will just drop on that day of the week, but many real estate professionals and parties involved in the transaction — such as attorneys, bankers and lenders — may be preparing for the weekend or unavailable, making it challenging to finalize deals or address any issues that arise.

Catching something midweek in your contract could save you a few more expensive caveats down the road as well. Also, remember everyone is working for the weekend, and Saturday and Sunday also aren’t always the best days to push paperwork through.

Additionally, the weekend itself can be a hectic time for showings and open houses, potentially leading to increased competition and bidding wars you don’t want to enter. It may sound silly, but if officially putting your hat in the ring on Tuesday saves you thousands by getting a jumpstart on other people waiting to see the house on a Saturday, then it can’t hurt to try.

TGIF Does Not Apply to House Hunting

It’s not just administrative burdens. Fridays and the weekend draw more eyes to new inventory. The day right before the weekend is generally the busiest day in terms of setting up home showings and open houses, so there may be more competition.

The weekends and weekend-adjacent days can be a headache, too. For example, Tuesdays and Thursdays are often considered the best days to list a property, while weekends, when most open houses occur, may instigate bidding wars due to increased visibility. Simply put, if you are buying, one might argue that Friday through Sunday are the ‘worst’ days due to increased competition in an already overly competitive market.

What Goes Into Buying a House?

Buying a house is a months-long process with many phases and moving parts that can affect both the timeline and the overall price. So the question about the best day of the week to buy a house depends on which part of the process you’re talking about.

Putting in an offer? Going under contract? Locking in your interest rate? Signing the loan? Closing on the property?

Experts agree that the day of the week is unlikely to determine your experience with those steps or any of the others. The price, loan terms and quality of the house are not dependent on the closing date. All of these attributes are decided beforehand, so it doesn’t always necessarily come down to the timing, but it never hurts to up your odds of saving time or money.

Final Take To GO: Timing Is Indeed Everything, but There’s No Magic Day

The bottom line is that no matter if you are a first-time buyer or want to settle into your dream retirement home, the ‘worst day’ — according to conventional wisdom and many expert realtor opinions — is simply any day that you waste after a new listing pops up. Median home prices are on the rise across the United States, so if you find something that is a good fit for your family and your finances, don’t hesitate to put a bid in.

However, all things considered, if a listing goes up on a Thursday or Friday and you plan to view it the following Tuesday or Wednesday, you’re probably going to miss the boat or enter into a much more competitive bidding process.

Any hot listings get multiple offers right away from people looking to buy a home, and the highest and best deadline is usually set on Mondays after the busy weekend of showings. As a buyer, your best bet is to view new listings as soon as possible and put the wheels in motion. And, maybe, just maybe, try to file the paperwork midweek rather than on a Friday.

Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting of this article.

