Don't Buy Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 12th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 1st of December.

Helmerich & Payne's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.00 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Helmerich & Payne has a trailing yield of 6.6% on the current stock price of $15.15. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Helmerich & Payne's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Helmerich & Payne has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Helmerich & Payne reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If Helmerich & Payne didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Over the last year it paid out 67% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:HP Historic Dividend November 7th 2020

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Helmerich & Payne was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Helmerich & Payne has increased its dividend at approximately 17% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Has Helmerich & Payne got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's hard to get used to Helmerich & Payne paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. Bottom line: Helmerich & Payne has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Helmerich & Payne. For example, Helmerich & Payne has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.