Don't Buy Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 13th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of November.

Hanmi Financial's next dividend payment will be US$0.08 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.32 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Hanmi Financial has a trailing yield of approximately 3.5% on its current stock price of $9.03. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Hanmi Financial is paying out an acceptable 67% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:HAFC Historic Dividend November 8th 2020

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Hanmi Financial's 8.6% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Hanmi Financial has delivered 1.9% dividend growth per year on average over the past seven years.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Hanmi Financial for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Hanmi Financial don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Hanmi Financial (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

