Don't Buy Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 15th of December will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of December.

Entravision Communications's next dividend payment will be US$0.025 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.10 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Entravision Communications has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of $3.16. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Entravision Communications paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Dividends consumed 65% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:EVC Historic Dividend December 10th 2020

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Entravision Communications was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Entravision Communications has seen its dividend decline 2.3% per annum on average over the past eight years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Is Entravision Communications an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's hard to get used to Entravision Communications paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Entravision Communications. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Entravision Communications (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

